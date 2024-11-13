OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Gerald M. Chizever Sells 2,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,980.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.65. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

