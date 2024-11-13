OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Plans Special Dividend of $0.75

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

OUTFRONT Media has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.7% annually over the last three years. OUTFRONT Media has a payout ratio of 144.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 290,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

