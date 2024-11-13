OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

