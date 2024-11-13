OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.14 Million Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.05% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 248,050 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,011.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

