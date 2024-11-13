OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $4.35 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,452,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

