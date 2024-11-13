Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
OXBDF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Confluent the Next Big Winner in AI-Powered Data Streaming?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Under-the-Radar AI Stock Vertiv Up 160% and Climbing
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is MARA a Safe Way to Get Exposure to the Bitcoin Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.