Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

OXBDF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

