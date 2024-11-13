Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
