Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

