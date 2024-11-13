Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Trading Down 99% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL – Get Free Report) traded down 99% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 57,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).
Pacific Alliance China Land Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4,775.54 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18.
Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.
