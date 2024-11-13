Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,111 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $115,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $100,579.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 48.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 490.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLMR

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.