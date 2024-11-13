Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

PAAS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.33. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -235.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,309 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,512,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,306 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $38,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 366.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after buying an additional 1,258,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,124,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,981 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

