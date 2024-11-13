Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $384,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

EQT Price Performance

EQT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 553,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

