Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRMRF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 30,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

