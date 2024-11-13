Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 29th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Park-Ohio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,783. The stock has a market cap of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

