Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 29th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Park-Ohio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Park-Ohio Stock Up 1.0 %
Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,783. The stock has a market cap of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PKOH
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.