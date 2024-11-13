Parthenon LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after acquiring an additional 634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 31,255.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 476,639 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,745 shares of company stock worth $39,278,367. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.58. The stock had a trading volume of 238,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,123. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $223.87 and a 12 month high of $373.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.19 and its 200 day moving average is $320.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

