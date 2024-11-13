Parthenon LLC Sells 23 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 71,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,455,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $599.96. 625,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,409. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $448.11 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

