Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 515.3% in October

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, an increase of 515.3% from the October 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

PNBK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

