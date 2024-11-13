Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,673 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 288,663 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,047,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

