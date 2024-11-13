Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.52 and a 1-year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

