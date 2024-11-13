Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after purchasing an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.96 and a 52 week high of $257.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

