Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,984 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $139.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

