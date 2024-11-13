Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $445,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,735,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,690,097.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Price Performance
PAYC stock opened at $228.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $233.69.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.