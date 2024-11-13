PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.85 and last traded at $86.42. Approximately 3,648,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,510,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

