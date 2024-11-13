PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.93. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 82,135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

