PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after buying an additional 146,645 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $645,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 768,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 391,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

