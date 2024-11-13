PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 2nd

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks With Special Dividends: Big Payouts for Savvy Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Confluent the Next Big Winner in AI-Powered Data Streaming?
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.