PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $163.15 and last traded at $164.20. Approximately 928,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,435,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 119.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

