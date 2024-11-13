Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Announces Earnings Results

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 421,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

