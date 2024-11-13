Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

