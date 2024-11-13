Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,588 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 172,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Performance Food Group worth $120,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

