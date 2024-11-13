PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 141,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

