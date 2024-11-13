Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The firm has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.