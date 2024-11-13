Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 140,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $408.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.45 and a 12-month high of $409.72. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

