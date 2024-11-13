Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 1st

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PNFPP opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
