Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.71% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

TBLL opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $106.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

