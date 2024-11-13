Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $124.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

