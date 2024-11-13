Piper Sandler Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $11.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of ZI opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

