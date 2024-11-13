Platform Technology Partners Acquires 929 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.