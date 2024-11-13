Platform Technology Partners Has $3.79 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

