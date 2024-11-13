POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. 379,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,688. POSCO has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Get POSCO alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,788.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.