Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

