Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 554,241,375 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
