Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

