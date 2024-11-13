Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after acquiring an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 48,692.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 214,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.06 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

