Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.