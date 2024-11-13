Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $622.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $441.29 and a 1-year high of $626.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.