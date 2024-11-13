Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $1,435,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $217.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

