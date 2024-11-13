Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,786,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

