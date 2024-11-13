Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 91.7% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

