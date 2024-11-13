PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Insider Michael Todd King Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Todd King sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,688.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PROG Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PROG by 72.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PROG in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PROG in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

