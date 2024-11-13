Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.2 million-$281.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 1,996,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,571. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

